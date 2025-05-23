Discrete Semiconductor Market Size to Hit USD 111.62 Billion by 2032, at 8.01% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discrete Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Discrete Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 56.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 111.62 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Discrete Semiconductor Market Growth Driven by Power Efficiency and Industry Adoption

The discrete semiconductor industry underpins the entire electronics sector, with key product categories such as diodes, transistors, thyristors and IGBTs used in segments ranging from automotive and industrial to telecommunications and consumer. Important market factors contributing to the growth of the market include growing requirement of power-efficient semiconductor devices especially in (EVs) electric vehicles and industrial automation where devices such as (MOSFETs) metal-oxide silicon field-effect transistors and (IGBTs) insulated gate bipolar transistors improve power conversion and management. The increase of electric vehicle manufacturing, growth of 5G infrastructure, and efforts for cleaner energy are driving adoption.

The U.S. Discrete Semiconductor Market size was USD 7.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.77% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB – (5STP 20N5200, 5SNA 1500E330100)

– (5STP 20N5200, 5SNA 1500E330100) Diodes Incorporated – (DMN62D0UDW-7, DDTC124XUA-7)

– (DMN62D0UDW-7, DDTC124XUA-7) Nexperia BV – (PSMN2R6-80BS, BAS16)

– (PSMN2R6-80BS, BAS16) Infineon Technologies AG – (IRLZ44N, IDH20G65C5)

– (IRLZ44N, IDH20G65C5) Toshiba Corporation – (TK5A65D, GT20J322)

– (TK5A65D, GT20J322) STMicroelectronics – (STP75NF75, STTH8S06D)

– (STP75NF75, STTH8S06D) ON Semiconductor (onsemi) – (2N7000, FGH40N60SFD)

– (2N7000, FGH40N60SFD) ROHM Semiconductor – (SCT3030AL, RGS20TS65)

– (SCT3030AL, RGS20TS65) Texas Instruments Inc. – (CSD19536KTT, TIP120)

– (CSD19536KTT, TIP120) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. – (IRF540N, VS-40TPS12PBF)

Discrete Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 56.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 111.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.01% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By End User - (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Industrial, Other End-use Verticals)

•By Type - (Diodes, IGBT, Bipolar Transistor, Thyristor, Rectifier, Other) Key Drivers • Rising Adoption of Power-Efficient Semiconductor Devices in Electric Vehicles and Industrial Applications Drives Market Expansion.



• Emergence of Wide-Bandgap Materials like Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride Presents New Growth Opportunities for the Market.

Additionally, government policies promoting domestic semiconductor production and sustainability. Asia Pacific is leading the global market owing to its strong manufacturing abilities combined with increasing electronics consumption and developments in silicon and wide-bandgap materials such as SiC and GaN for improved performance and reliability of the devices. Broadly speaking, power-saving discrete semiconductors are the basis of future new-generation technologies and are the engine of market expansion in other industries.

Discrete Semiconductor Market Insights by End User and Type

By End User

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the discrete semiconductor market with a 35.21% revenue share, owing to the incorporation of diodes, transistors and rectifiers in smartphones, laptops, smart home systems and other smart devices. Such attempts at miniaturisation, for example by Samsung, Apple and Toshiba, are bringing smaller, more powerful gadgets to a market that demands them.

The Automotive segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising use of discrete semiconductors in EV powertrains, battery management, and ADAS systems. Leaders in the industry including Infineon and STMicroelectronics are introducing automotive grade MOSFETs to increase reliability and improve heat dissipation, while players such as Tesla and BYD are heavily funding next-gen semiconductor technologies to enhance car performance and energy efficiency.

By Type

In 2023, the Bipolar Transistor segment dominated the discrete semiconductor market with a 32.39% revenue share, largely due to its broad applications in amplification and switching within industrial, automotive, and communication sectors. Bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) are valued for their high current gain and reliability in power control and analog uses. Companies such as ON Semiconductor and Nexperia have launched high-voltage BJTs targeting energy-efficient power supplies and lighting solutions.

The Diodes segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing demand in automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and renewable energy. Key participants including Vishay and ROHM are introducing a new range of compact high-efficiency diodes for applications such as electric cars and smart devices.

Asia Pacific Leads While North America Shows Fastest Growth in the Discrete Semiconductor Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the discrete semiconductor market, accounting for 48.36% of revenue, as the region has strong electronics manufacturing infrastructure along with a large industrial base. Of course, key manufacturing centers such as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan dominate the production of consumer electronics, cars and semiconductors. Power The leading suppliers Toshiba and Renesas have launched energy-friendly discrete devices intended for the electric vehicle and industrial automation market, such as Toshiba’s new high-voltage SiC MOSFET for power-efficient equipment.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, due to the rapid development in electric vehicles, automotive, aerospace, and automation industry. Robust R&D investment and government efforts such as the CHIPS Act are also boosting local semiconductor production. ON Semiconductor and Texas Instruments are among the firms innovating with higher power handling MOSFETs, diodes, and IGBTs to satisfy booming automotive and renewable energy market requirements. Accelerating Demand for High-Efficiency Discretes Technology independence and sustainability in the region also fuel growth in high-efficiency discrete semiconductor components.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2024, BB and Vention have announced a partnership to combine ABB?s GoFaTM and Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform in a bid to simplify the design and deployment of robotic cells for small and medium enterprises.

In March 2025, German company Infineon has teamed up with Indias CDIL to provide semiconductor wafers for power chip modules, aiding local assembly and packaging for recycling energy expense and automobile utilisation.

