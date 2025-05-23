Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 19 to May 22, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 19 to May 22, 2025

Saint-Cloud, May 23, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 19, 2025 to May 22, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2025FR00124351215,06722.8043XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2025FR001243512128022.6400DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2025FR001243512116,12523.0237XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2025FR00124351217,79122.9412DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2025FR001243512114,61823.1189XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2025FR001243512115,64323.0807DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2025FR00124351214,48123.0417XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2025FR00124351212,30123.0130DXE
 Total66,30623.0309 

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

