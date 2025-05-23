RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-05-23
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln855 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.735 %
Lowest yield0.735 %
Highest accepted yield0.735 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-05-23
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln855 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.735 %
Lowest yield0.734 %
Highest accepted yield0.735 %
% accepted at highest yield       92.50 



 


