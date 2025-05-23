Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 23 May 2025

On 23 May 2025, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Narva road 13.

Out of 30 956 312 votes with voting rights, 25 449 621 votes were represented at the Meeting, i.e. 82.21% of the votes.

The General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. Approval of the 2024 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp

To approve the 2024 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp for the financial year from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

2. Approval of the proposal for the distribution of profits

To approve the profit distribution proposal for 2024. To distribute EUR 3.25 million as follows:

to pay dividends 6 (six) euro cents per share in total amount of EUR 1.86 million;

to increase statutory reserve by EUR 0.13 million;

the remaining EUR 1.26 million to be allocated to the retained earnings.

Shareholders entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 6 June 2025, at the close of the business day of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends. The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 5 June 2025; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2024. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 12 June 2025 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.

3. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board

3.1. To elect Mr. Ülar Maapalu (personal code 37304142727) as a member of the Supervisory Board for the five years until 23 May 2030.

3.2. To elect Mr. Argo Virkebau (personal code 37809100364) as a member of the Supervisory Board for the five years until 23 May 2030.

4. Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

4.1. To set the monthly fee for a member of the Supervisory Board at EUR 2000 (gross).

4.2. To set the monthly fee for a chairman of the Supervisory Board at EUR 4500 (gross).

5. Recall of a member of the Supervisory Board

5.1. To recall Triin Hertmann from the Supervisory Board.

5.2. To recall Hans Luik from the Supervisory Board.

The presentation used by the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp at the general meeting of shareholders is enclosed to the current announcement.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.

Attachment