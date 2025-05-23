Voting Results from Constellium's 2025 Annual General Meeting

PARIS, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the “AGM”) have been published on the Company’s website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).

All the proposals were adopted at the AGM, including the appointment of Bradley Soultz and the re-appointment of Emmanuel Blot, Martha Brooks, and Lori Walker to the Company’s Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

