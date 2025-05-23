Habitat for Humanity Canada elects National Board of Directors at its annual general meeting

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada, the country’s only national affordable homeownership organization, announced its National Board of Directors at the charity’s annual general meeting on May 16, 2025 in Halifax.

Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors is comprised of 16 volunteers who are dedicated to a vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live. They bring a range of skills and experience to the organization in housing, business, law, governance, technology, operations, finance, and risk management. Internal candidates are nominated by Habitat’s federation of local organizations.

Many members of the National Board of Directors have also served as a board member of a local Habitat organization, volunteered with Habitat Canada’s international volunteer experience, Global Village, or volunteered at Habitat’s social enterprise, Habitat ReStore.

The board will guide the organization as it recommits to growing its impact on Canada’s housing crisis through its affordable homeownership program, critical repairs to housing, community partnerships, skills training and advocacy.

Director joining for a three-year term:

Jim Garner, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area

Jim is a retired senior executive with broad executive leadership and board experience in finance, strategy, health care, life sciences and education. He is currently Chair of ORION, Ontario’s research and education network, and a director at Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (GTA) where he is a member of the Finance, Audit and Risk Management Committee and chairs the Campaign Cabinet. Jim is a CPA/CA and a Chartered Business Valuator and earned his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is a graduate of IMD (MBA) and Queen’s University (B. Comm.)

Directors re-elected for a three year-term:

Leland Corbett and David Hooper, nominated by Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta, Sharon Kuropatwa, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin and Mehdi Nezarati

Directors continuing an ongoing term:

Seynabou Ba, Kimberley Cook, Kathleen Flynn, Ken Lancaster, Paul Mason, Craig Meeds, Rachel O’Connor, Brad Peters and Riccardo Trecroce

Sidra Anjum, ex-officio member, also joins the board through the Fora Network for Change Rise on Boards program. Rise on Boards trains and places emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds on boards of directors with a goal of increasing gender equity and representation on governance boards across Canada.

Habitat Canada thanks departing member Christine Pacini for her commitment to the board.

“The skills and dedication of our National Board of Directors are invaluable at a time when it’s critical we bring affordable homeownership within reach for more families,” said Pedro Barata, Habitat Canada President & CEO. “They represent a range of regional housing challenges and professional backgrounds, and bring knowledge and experience that help propel us forward as we deepen our impact in communities across Canada.”

For bios of the National Board of Directors, please visit: https://habitat.ca/en/about-us/our-team

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization that brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. Habitat’s unique national affordable homeownership program allows eligible families living with low-to-moderate income to purchase a home at fair market value with an affordable mortgage. With the generous support of donors and volunteers, and working with 45 local Habitats in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit habitat.ca and follow on social @HabitatCanada.

