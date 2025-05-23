Wix Acquires Hour One to Expand Generative AI Capabilities and Accelerate Product Innovation

NEW YORK-- Today Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced its acquisition of Hour One , a pioneer in generative AI media creation. This acquisition marks yet another milestone in Wix’s transformation into a frontrunner in AI-powered digital experiences, giving the company access to advanced technologies that will continue to shape the future of web and visual design creation.

Founded in 2019, Hour One develops technology that enables the effortless creation of studio-quality content at scale. Its platform supports personalized video and interactive experiences that merge storytelling with real-time engagement. At the core of Hour One’s offering is a proprietary cloud-based infrastructure that integrates generative AI inference with advanced 3D rendering - a technology that puts Wix on the cutting edge of scalable, high-impact content creation.

“We are excited to expand our knowledge and investment in AI by bringing Hour One into the Wix fold,” said Ronny Elkayam, COO at Wix. “This move reinforces Wix’s position as a leader in the new era of generative AI and fuels our vision to make web creation smarter, faster, and more immersive. We see significant opportunities to accelerate innovation and build experiences the industry hasn’t yet imagined. By bringing these capabilities in-house, we can maintain higher quality and control over rapidly evolving front-end technologies, reduce reliance on third-party providers, and better manage costs. Most importantly, we are acquiring a team of exceptional talent with deep technical expertise in generative AI and media infrastructure. Together, we’ll push the boundaries of what creators and businesses can do with Wix.”

“Joining Wix is a natural next step in our journey,” said Oren Aharon, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Hour One. “From day one, we’ve been driven by the vision of making high-quality media creation accessible and scalable through AI. With Wix’s global reach, product innovation, and commitment to empowering creators, we’re excited to amplify our impact and shape the next generation of web and content experiences together.”

Founders Oren Aharon Ph.D., Lior Hakim and Arnon Kahani and their team will join Wix at their headquarters, bringing with them years of experience, innovation, and a shared ambition to redefine what’s possible with technology.

