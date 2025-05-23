Exposure Management Market to Reach USD 15.11 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats and AI-Powered Security Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exposure Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Exposure Management Market was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.11 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

CrowdStrike (CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management, Falcon X Threat Intelligence)

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) (EY Cyber Threat Management, EY Attack Surface Management)

eSentire, Inc. (eSentire Exposure Management, eSentire MDR for Threat Intelligence)

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (Forescout Continuum Exposure Management, Forescout Risk & Exposure Management)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (IBM Security Randori Recon, IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence)

Mandiant (Mandiant Attack Surface Management, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Platform)

Palo Alto Networks (Prisma Cloud Attack Surface Management, Cortex Xpanse)

Tenable, Inc. (Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, Tenable.asm)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Verisk Cyber Risk Solutions, Verisk SecurityScorecard)

VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI Observer Exposure Management, VIAVI Network Threat Intelligence)

Exposure Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.3 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Integration of AI and Automation Enhances Exposure Management Market Growth

Rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance requirements, and dosage of proactive risk management drive the market growth. Advanced solutions are needed across organizations to determine which vulnerabilities to find, remediate, and reward. The integration of AI with automation in exposure management to address threats further accelerates demand across sectors that are going through digital transformation and need strong, continuous security posture assessment.

The U.S. Exposure Management Market was valued at USD 0.46 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Growth is fueled by expanding cyber threats, regulatory demands, and migration toward risk-based security approaches. US companies are investing in advanced exposure management technologies to improve defenses, maintain compliance, and maintain resilience in an evolving and rapidly changing digital threat landscape.

By Component, Solutions Segment Dominates the Exposure Management Market, Services Segment Is the Fastest-Growing

In 2023, the solutions segment held 65% share of the exposure management market revenue on the back of increasing need for AI-powered risk assessment and vulnerability management solutions. Major cybersecurity vendors like Tenable, Qualys, and Palo Alto Networks are leading the charge in this direction. Tenable, for instance, introduced a real-time, risk-based vulnerability management solution. The heightened requirement for automated threat detection on intricately connected IT infrastructures continues to make this segment the market leader.

The services sector is witnessing the fastest growth in the market for exposure management, with a projected CAGR of 26.4% during 2024-2032. Organizations are using managed services, consulting, and risk assessments to support their cybersecurity infrastructure. Top companies such as IBM and Accenture are spending heavily on niche offerings. It is also driven by the lack of in-house cybersecurity professionals and growing demand for industry-specific, tailored protection measures.

By Application, Vulnerability Management Segment Dominates Exposure Management Market, Attack Surface Management Registers Fastest Growth

The vulnerability management category dominates the exposure management space, driven by escalating enterprise attention to early threat discovery and prioritizing risk. Enterprises are ramping up to deploy sophisticated tools to detect security vulnerabilities prior to exploitation. Top vendors such as Rapid7 and Qualys provide AI-driven solutions that incorporate automated vulnerability detection and remediation. Escalating cyberattack cases against enterprise infrastructure are driving demand for robust vulnerability management programs across industries to provide complete threat prevention.

Attack surface management is the most rapidly growing segment in the exposure management market due to the explosion of cloud adoption, IoT devices, and remote work. Organizations are deploying real-time solutions to lock down expansive digital environments and third-party connections. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft have launched AI-driven solutions to scan for and shut security vulnerabilities. The urgency to protect dynamic IT infrastructures is driving widespread adoption of attack surface management technologies.

By End-Use, BFSI Sector Leads Exposure Management Market, IT and ITES Sector Witnesses Fastest Growth

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has the greatest market share of 32% due to the urgency to secure sensitive financial information from increasing cyber threats. Compliance solutions such as PCI-DSS and GDPR are compelling institutions to implement robust risk assessment solutions. JPMorgan Chase and Citibank are heavily investing in exposure management software that is AI-driven to enhance real-time threat detection and regulatory compliance.

The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITES) segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 26.6%, driven by rising cyber risks linked with cloud infrastructure and digital services. Recurrent cyberattacks on IT service providers have accelerated the need for the implementation of sophisticated exposure management platforms. Technology giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are introducing cloud-native, artificial intelligence-based security solutions that are enabling organizations to identify, monitor, and respond to changing digital threats effectively.

Exposure Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

Attack Surface Management

Assets Management

Others

By End-Use

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Energy and Utilities

IT and ITes

Others

North America Leads Exposure Management Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America maintained a dominant 34% market share in the Exposure Management Market due to its well-developed cybersecurity environment, rigorous regulatory requirements, and rising cyber threats in industries like healthcare and finance. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike are spearheading innovation in AI-based threat exposure technologies. Ransomware attacks and data breaches are enticing companies to invest in proactive, risk-based vulnerability management for the safeguard of precious digital assets.

Asia Pacific will grow at the highest rate, witnessing a 26.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032, fueled by rapid digital transformation, IoT growth, and cloud adoption in India, China, Japan, and Australia. Strengthening cybersecurity regulations such as India's DPDPA 2023 and China's compliance legislation are stimulating exposure management solution adoption. Organizations are increasingly introducing real-time risk assessment technologies to combat growing cyber threats in the region's fast-expanding digital landscape.





