Application Gateway Market Size to Surpass USD 5.62 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions and Cloud Integration | SNS Insider

Pune, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Gateway Market Size Analysis:

“The Application Gateway Market size was USD 2.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Akamai Technologies (Akamai Kona Site Defender, Akamai App & API Protector)

Avi Networks (Avi Vantage Platform, Avi Web Application Firewall)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Barracuda Web Application Firewall, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall)

Cloud Software Group, Inc. (Citrix Web App Firewall, Citrix ADC)

F5, Inc. (F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF, F5 NGINX Plus)

Forcepoint (Forcepoint Web Security Gateway, Forcepoint Next-Gen Firewall)

Fortinet, Inc. (FortiWeb Web Application Firewall, FortiADC)

Imperva (Imperva Web Application Firewall, Imperva API Security)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper AppSecure, Juniper Secure Edge)

Microsoft (Azure Application Gateway, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps)

Orange Business (Flexible SD-WAN, Business VPN Galerie)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Prisma Cloud Web Application Firewall, Palo Alto VM-Series Firewalls)

Progress Software Corporation (Kemp LoadMaster, Flowmon Anomaly Detection System)

Application Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Drives the Application Gateway Market Growth

Surging Cyber Threats and Cloud Adoption Propel Application Gateway Market Growth

The Application Gateway Market is also seeing strong momentum, driven by the worldwide increase in cyberattacks and increased usage of cloud-based services in various industries. Application gateways are an important layer of security between web servers and clients, filtering traffic, detecting anomalies, and protecting web applications against malicious activity in the form of SQL injections, cross-site scripting (XSS), and zero-day attacks.

Application Gateway Market in U.S. Sees Strong Growth on Rising Web Traffic and Cyber Threats

The U.S. Application Gateway Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.96%. The increase is spurred on by cyber-attacks, cloud adoption, and increasing web traffic management demand, particularly among health care, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) verticals; all driven by AI-driven security solutions.

Key Drivers Fueling the Growth of the Application Gateway Market

Remote Work & Digital Transformation: The pandemic has accelerated digital services and the remote workforce paradigm, and as a result, increased dependence on application gateways for safe and problem-free access.

Compliance and Regulatory Pressure: BFSI, healthcare, and telecom sectors implement application gateways to comply with strict global regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.

SME Market Growth: Cost-effective gateway solutions based on SaaS are more widely available, tempting adoption in small and medium-sized enterprises.

Zero Trust Security Models: The Growing implementation of Zero Trust architecture enhances the importance of application gateways in enforcing strict access and traffic control policies.

Segment Analysis

By Component

The Solution segment led the market with a 63% share in 2023. The increased need for sophisticated traffic management, application-layer protection, and built-in load balancing solutions is driving this segment towards embracing cloud-native application gateway products to combat advanced cyberattacks and provide seamless application performance. The Services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.04% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is due to increasing demands for professional consulting, deployment support, and managed security services. Top vendors like Cisco and Akamai are introducing specialized products featuring real-time monitoring, auto-configuration engines, and risk mitigation capabilities, responding to the increasing complexity of cloud and hybrid deployments.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises retained a dominant 57% market share in 2023. Their large-scale IT infrastructures and the high security needs they entail call for strong application gateway solutions that can secure sensitive information and provide regulatory compliance. Nonetheless, SMEs are set to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.0%. Their uptake is propelled by deeper cloud adoption, digital transformation programs, and the cost-effectiveness of subscription-based SaaS offerings.

By End-Use

This dominance is a result of the vital requirement for low-latency, secure, and scalable application delivery over networks, particularly with 5G roll-out, IoT growth, and cloud service ubiquity. vendors like F5 Networks and Akamai are moving to meet these requirements through intelligent routing, DDoS mitigation, and AI-driven performance monitoring. The BFSI industry, however, is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.26% driven by the growing risk of cyberattacks and the rise in digital banking adoption. Institutions are implementing application gateways to protect sensitive transactions, customer information and keep up with international financial regulations.

Application Gateway Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End-Use

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Others

North America Leads Application Gateway Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the Application Gateway Market with an approximate. 38% share of the global revenue in 2023. The establishment of this dominance is backed by a relatively strong cybersecurity ecosystem, high penetration of cloud computing, and a strong push for digital transformation in the region. The adoption has gained impetus from the stringent regulatory frameworks like the CCPA, and also by adhering to the standards like HIPAA and PCI-DSS across industries like banking, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Asia Pacific holds the fastest CAGR of 11.58% from 2024 to 2032. Such phenomenon, brisk digitization in China, India, and Japan, and growing cloud adoption along with a widening of the cyber threat landscape, leads to the growth of the region. The requirement of a comprehensive application security solution is driven by government initiatives like the Data Protection Bill in India and the Cybersecurity Law in China, which force businesses to invest and strategize the safety of sensitive and critical data. Asia Pacific is on the verge of becoming the global application gateway hotspot driven by the growth of e-commerce, fintech, and smart infrastructure.

Recent Developments

• September 2024: Akamai was designated as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) 2024 Vendor Assessment. The distinction was founded on its capacity to provide security, availability, and compliance features for contemporary digital companies.

• November 2024: Barracuda introduced Cloud Application Protection 2.0, which includes advanced features like containerized WAF deployment, client-side protection, and auto-configuration engines. The release reflects the company's commitment to staying in sync with new web application threats.





