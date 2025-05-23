Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MAY AT 18:00

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 23 May 2025.

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 109708/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(2): Volume: 2330 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(7): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(9): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(10): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(13): Volume: 935 Unit price: 0.479 EUR

(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(15): Volume: 37 Unit price: 0.479 EUR

(16): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 12765 Volume weighted average price: 0.47995 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 224 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 6607 Unit price: 0.454 EUR

(3): Volume: 6439 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(4): Volume: 2518 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(5): Volume: 2183 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(6): Volume: 730 Unit price: 0.452 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 18701 Volume weighted average price: 0.4534 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(4): Volume: 9600 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(5): Volume: 45 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(6): Volume: 6121 Unit price: 0.465 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 16216 Volume weighted average price: 0.46189 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media

www.tulikivigroup.com

