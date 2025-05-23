Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MAY AT 18:00
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 23 May 2025.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 109708/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.484 EUR
(2): Volume: 2330 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(7): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(9): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(10): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(13): Volume: 935 Unit price: 0.479 EUR
(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
(15): Volume: 37 Unit price: 0.479 EUR
(16): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (16):
Volume: 12765 Volume weighted average price: 0.47995 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 224 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(2): Volume: 6607 Unit price: 0.454 EUR
(3): Volume: 6439 Unit price: 0.453 EUR
(4): Volume: 2518 Unit price: 0.453 EUR
(5): Volume: 2183 Unit price: 0.453 EUR
(6): Volume: 730 Unit price: 0.452 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 18701 Volume weighted average price: 0.4534 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(4): Volume: 9600 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(5): Volume: 45 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(6): Volume: 6121 Unit price: 0.465 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 16216 Volume weighted average price: 0.46189 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media