Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2025

Over 3 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 59.1 million. It is by EUR 10.5 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 4.5 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.7 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2024, increased by EUR 0.1 million and reached EUR 7.5 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue 59.1 48.7 22% EBITDA* 7.5 7.4 1% Profit before tax (EBT) 4.5 5.2 (13%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2025 (see attachments).

