Quadient SA: Availability and consultation of the information relating to the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 June 2025

Paris, 23 May 2025

Quadient SA (the “Company”) informs its shareholders that an ordinary annual and extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held physically and live broadcast on Friday 13 June 2025 at 2pm (Paris time), at the Courtyard par Marriott Paris Arcueil, 6 avenue du Président Allende, 94110 Arcueil.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°55 on 7 May 2025. The Convening Notice, setting out the agenda and containing useful information about the arrangements for holding and attending said meeting, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in a legal gazette within the time limits laid down by the applicable laws and regulations.

The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live via a link available on the Company’ website at the following address: https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast.

The information and documents regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10- 23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

