DNUT INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit – captioned Cameron v. Krispy Kreme, Inc., No. 25-cv-00332 (W.D.N.C.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) securities and charges Krispy Kreme as well as certain of Krispy Kreme’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-krispy-kreme-inc-class-action-lawsuit-dnut.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Krispy Kreme, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts. On October 26, 2022, Krispy Kreme commenced a small-scale test to offer doughnuts at McDonald’s Corporation restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area and on March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s announced they would expand their partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024, the complaint alleges.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (ii) demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (iii) the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (iv) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald’s; and (v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its “[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%” and a “[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is “reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald’s” and “withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to “uncertainty around the McDonald’s deployment schedule,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%, the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Krispy Kreme securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com