Chartering agreement of cruise ferry Romantika

AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA have signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika.
The cruise ferry Romantika will be chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months starting from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration. The transaction will have a positive impact on the financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170