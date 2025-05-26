Chartering agreement of cruise ferry Romantika

AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA have signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika.

The cruise ferry Romantika will be chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months starting from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration. The transaction will have a positive impact on the financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.

