Capgemini, Mistral AI and SAP combine forces to offer secure,

scalable gen AI-powered solutions for regulated industries

Paris, May 26 2025 – Capgemini today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Mistral AI , a leader in innovative AI model development, and SAP , to help drive growth for regulated organizations by transforming operations and improving business outcomes, through a broad range of AI models. This unique collaboration provides a trusted and secure environment to deploy custom AI solutions within SAP for those industries with strict data requirements such as financial services, public sector, aerospace & defense, and energy & utilities. Leveraging Mistral AI’s revolutionary generative AI (gen AI) models and the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Capgemini aims to develop multiple easily accessible business AI use cases, with a lower carbon footprint.

Enterprises are increasingly turning to business AI to optimize processes and decision-making, while integrating generative AI to drive greater business value. This combination enables organizations to increase resilience by simulating scenarios, preparing response plans for crises, and quickly adapting to market changes. These technologies also help organizations gain a significant competitive edge, differentiating themselves through more personalized customer experiences, adapting their supply chain to high personalization, and enriching products with high value digital services. By leveraging AI, organizations can achieve both top and bottom-line improvements across numerous functional areas. Moreover, organizations in regulated industries or those handling sensitive data often find it challenging to access these benefits. They require advanced generative AI models that operate within a secure environment such as the self-hosted SAP Business Technology Platform.

As part of this new collaboration, Capgemini will offer an extensive library of 50+ pre-built custom business AI use cases, including those validated by SAP, leveraging Mistral AI models. These are categorized by a specific industry and process-driven approach. The solutions are grounded in responsible and ethical AI by design, with built-in governance and alignment with regulations, enabling innovation while also ensuring data security. Example use cases include:

Aerospace and Defense: Augmented field workers that can efficiently resolve non-conformities in operations.

Energy and Utilities: Drone based inspection that e nables predictive maintenance and generates actionable insights

Across industries: Intelligent indirect purchasing that helps to easily and quickly select the most convenient products from multiple suppliers.





This collaboration offers dual benefits - it accelerates the deployment of custom generative AI solutions within SAP for all organizations and enables those organizations requiring secure environments for regulatory or privacy purposes to leverage generative AI solutions.

“This new collaboration between Capgemini, Mistral AI and SAP unlocks new high-value business use cases for organizations seeking to augment their operations with generative AI capabilities,” said Marjorie Janiewicz, Mistral AI Executive Board member and Global Head of Revenue. “By combining our frontier, multilingual and highly customizable AI models with Capgemini’s expertise in delivering real world industry-specific generative AI solutions, and the assurance of SAP’s robust technology platform, we are making the effective integration of AI more accessible for all organizations, including those in highly regulated industries.”

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to generative AI to enhance their resilience, streamline operations and accelerate time to value. As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to our clients, Capgemini is committed to helping them evolve their critical business processes through the secure and tailored application of AI,” said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini. “Together with Mistral AI and SAP, we can empower organizations to access a broad range of innovative and customized AI models, to drive significant business value and foster sustainable growth.”

“The collaboration is a powerful example of how we are enabling enterprises to leverage the power of generative AI to address their most critical business challenges,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “With SAP Business Technology Platform as a secure and scalable foundation, we’re enabling organizations, especially those in regulated industries, to adopt AI with confidence, trust, and speed in a way that delivers real business value.”

Capgemini has worked closely with SAP on further expanding its dedicated Global SAP Center of Excellence to help organizations address their critical business challenges using gen AI. For example, the partners have worked with Brose , a leading automotive supplier, to deliver an AI-powered assistant for suppliers – SupplierGPT. This centralized digital platform helped enhance collaboration across Brose’s global supplier network, leading to increased efficiency in supplier onboarding and more consistent process execution.

Michael Seifert, Business Product Owner Brose Supplier Portal, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG said, “Together with Capgemini, we were able to implement SupplierGPT, from idea to reality within a few weeks. This solution enables the seamless integration of new innovations and supports rapid go-to-market, thanks to the AI services in SAP BTP. This co-innovation model combines the expertise of Capgemini, Brose and SAP to allow joint pilots to be designed, implemented, and tested quickly.”

Award-winning AI solutions

Capgemini recently won the 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award for Business AI Innovation in the Customer AI use case category, further demonstrating its leadership in delivering compelling AI-powered solutions with SAP. This award is part of SAP's global partner recognition program, which highlights its partners worldwide who demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

