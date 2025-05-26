Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 19 May 2025 – 23 May 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 21:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement12,630,00015.75197,117,300
19 May 2025200,00016.093,218,000
20 May 2025200,00016.163,232,000
21 May 2025190,00016.333,102,700
22 May 2025190,00016.443,123,600
23 May 2025180,00016.532,975,400
Total, week number 21960,00016.3015,651,700
Accumulated under the program13,590,00015.80212,769,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,335,845 own shares corresponding to 6.90 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #21 2025 AS 39 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

Recommended Reading