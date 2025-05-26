Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 19 May 2025 – 23 May 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 21:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,630,000
|15.75
|197,117,300
|19 May 2025
|200,000
|16.09
|3,218,000
|20 May 2025
|200,000
|16.16
|3,232,000
|21 May 2025
|190,000
|16.33
|3,102,700
|22 May 2025
|190,000
|16.44
|3,123,600
|23 May 2025
|180,000
|16.53
|2,975,400
|Total, week number 21
|960,000
|16.30
|15,651,700
|Accumulated under the program
|13,590,000
|15.80
|212,769,000
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,335,845 own shares corresponding to 6.90 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
