

Press Release

Eviden introduces SkyMon NG, a satellite monitoring system addressing the new era of digital and modular space systems

Cloud-ready and powered by AI, SkyMon NG enhances interference prediction and operational efficiency

Paris, France – May 26, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces the initial rollout of SkyMon NG1, a next-generation satellite monitoring solution. SkyMon NG enables satellite operators to efficiently manage the complexity of digital satellite communication systems, including dynamic behaviors like beam hopping and onboard processing, while providing regulators with greater visibility and control over spectrum usage. It solves key challenges around real-time monitoring, resource optimization, helping operators deliver higher performance with lower operational costs with virtualized ground station capability, allowing them to allocate their frequency resources where needed.

As next-generation satellites evolve from static payloads to flexible, software-defined systems, monitoring must also adapt to keep pace with their dynamic, reconfigurable behavior—especially in an era of growing spectrum congestion and quality of service demands.

Supporting the monitoring of the new dynamic behavior of VHTS (Very High Throughput) satellites with onboard processing and beam hopping, SkyMon NG is designed to give operators and regulators faster situational awareness, improved visibility into satellite activity, and early detection of anomalies.

The growing complexity of satellite ground infrastructures spanning from on-premise to cloud, now demands cloud-ready monitoring systems. To address this challenge, SkyMon NG cloud-ready architecture ensures seamless integration with hybrid or fully cloud-based infrastructures.

SkyMon NG includes AI features to effectively detect interferences and compared with previous conventional system, improving the classification of the interference’s source.

Designed with customer needs in mind, SkyMon NG offers a phased approach to upgrading from legacy systems, reducing the need for major infrastructure upgrades. Its adaptable architecture allows operators to leverage existing servers and infrastructure, helping to keep costs down while gaining access to next-generation technology.

Bruno Milard, Head of Aerospace & Defense Electronics, Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden at Atos Group, said: “With our new SkyMon NG solution, Eviden is proud to provide a next-generation option that builds on our company’s core expertise while introducing cutting-edge capabilities. With ability to monitor high-throughput and beam hopping satellites, and its cloud-ready architecture, SkyMon NG ensures efficient use of satellite resources, providing a strategic edge for operators looking to optimize satellite performance in variable-demand environments.”

About Eviden [1]

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2025.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 SkyMon is a registered trademark.

