PU Prime Drives Coastal Restoration Efforts in Thailand

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime , a globally recognised financial services provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at the Air and Coastal Defense Command of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) in Sattahip, Thailand. Held on 22 May 2025, this one-day program focused on restoring coastal ecosystems through three key environmental activities: beach cleanup, mangrove seedling planting, and crab release.

Driving Environmental Impact

As part of PU Prime’s ESG framework, the initiative was structured around three key environmental activities designed to contribute meaningfully to the restoration and preservation of coastal ecosystems. Each activity was selected for its ecological relevance and alignment with regional sustainability goals.





1. Beach Cleanup

The beach cleanup activity targeted the removal of marine debris and non-biodegradable waste, such as plastic bottles, fishing nets, rope, and other litter found along Sattahip’s shoreline. These pollutants are a growing concern due to their detrimental impact on marine life. Sea turtles, fish, and dolphins are often endangered by such waste, risking entanglement or ingestion that can result in injury or death. By removing this waste, the initiative not only improved the local environment but also contributed to the global fight against marine pollution and microplastics.

This cleanup effort also highlighted the power of community-driven conservation and the responsibility businesses have in safeguarding biodiversity. It sent a strong message about the importance of collective action in preserving marine habitats and preventing further environmental degradation.





2. Mangrove Seedling Cultivation

Another significant part of the initiative involved the planting of Avicennia marina, a species of mangrove well-suited to coastal and brackish environments. Mangroves serve as crucial coastal buffers, protecting shorelines from erosion, storm surges, and saltwater intrusion. They also provide shelter and breeding grounds for a wide range of marine and terrestrial species.

By planting mangrove seedlings, PU Prime not only supported biodiversity but also contributed to climate mitigation. Mangrove forests are known for their exceptional capacity to sequester carbon, helping absorb atmospheric CO₂. The initiative further educated participants on the ecological, social, and economic value of mangroves—essential ecosystems that support local fisheries, sustain coastal livelihoods, and bolster eco-tourism.





3. Crab Release

The crab release component involved the careful reintroduction of native crab species into their natural habitat. This effort was aimed at supporting the regeneration of local marine populations, maintaining ecological balance, and strengthening food web dynamics in the area. Crabs play an essential role in benthic ecosystems by recycling nutrients, aerating sediments, and serving as prey for larger species.

The release was carried out in collaboration with local environmental coordinators to ensure that species selection and handling adhered to best practices in marine conservation. This activity, while symbolic, formed a tangible part of PU Prime’s effort to promote sustainable marine ecosystems and enhance local biodiversity.

A Broader ESG Vision

PU Prime ensured the initiative was well-supported with logistical planning, including transportation, facilitators, necessary equipment, and refreshments. Activities were conducted in line with local environmental guidelines, ensuring minimal disruption and lasting positive impact.

This CSR program illustrates PU Prime’s broader ESG vision—one that prioritises sustainable practices, ethical leadership, and social responsibility. As the company expands its global footprint, it remains dedicated to initiatives that deliver long-term environmental and societal benefits, reinforcing the belief that sustainability is vital to building a better future for all.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 200 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders. Discover PU Prime's latest promotions and join us for a fruitful trading journey today.

Contact

PU Prime

esg@puprime.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e123e8ba-eb6f-456c-9028-821ea8fbd863

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4da0ffb-715b-44aa-bf9d-df8c66c8b0aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb809a99-e642-453b-aaec-decb7fb5f45c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f43f83f4-27c6-46e4-ae82-820fda40e017