ZetaDisplay AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (the "Company") has issued a senior secured bond loan of SEK 500,000,000 on 4 April 2025, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3m + 6.50 per cent. per annum and matures 4 April 2028.

The Company has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm and the first day of trading will be today, 26 May 2025.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (https://ir.zetadisplay.com/bond-loan).

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.00 CEST on 26 May 2025

For further information, please contact:

Claes Pedersen, CFO

+45 23 68 86 58, claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

Attachment