Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F

26 May 2025

Company announcement number 46/2025

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F


Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2025. 

The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

        

        

Attachments


Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 46-2025_uk Nr. 46_Resultat af auktioner over obligationer_uk

