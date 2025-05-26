To

26 May 2025

Company announcement number 46/2025

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F





Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2025.



The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.





