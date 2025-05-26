ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-May-25 18,600 €659.55 €12,267,589 20-May-25 18,552 €662.73 €12,295,024 21-May-25 18,568 €662.15 €12,294,818 22-May-25 18,789 €654.40 €12,295,430 23-May-25 18,962 €648.42 €12,295,395

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

