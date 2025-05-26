Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 May to 23 May, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|55,766
|640,965,120
|19 May 2025
|630
|12,454.7302
|7,846,480
|20 May 2025
|635
|12,515.6535
|7,947,440
|21 May 2025
|650
|12,431.6154
|8,080,550
|22 May 2025
|640
|12,484.9531
|7,990,370
|23 May 2025
|630
|12,516.8889
|7,885,640
|Total 19 – 23 May 2025
|3,185
|39,750,480
|Accumulated under the program
|58,951
|680,715,600
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|315,794
|3,685,719,798
|19 May 2025
|3,157
|12,648.8834
|39,932,525
|20 May 2025
|3,182
|12,710.3944
|40,444,475
|21 May 2025
|3,260
|12,602.3666
|41,083,715
|22 May 2025
|3,210
|12,665.5888
|40,656,540
|23 May 2025
|3,160
|12,717.0332
|40,185,825
|Total 19 – 23 May 2025
|15,969
|202,303,080
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,090
|12,668.4797
|26,477,122
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|333,853
|3,914,500,001
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,951 A shares and 440,918 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.16% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 May, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
