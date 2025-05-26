Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 May to 23 May, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 55,766 640,965,120 19 May 2025 630 12,454.7302 7,846,480 20 May 2025 635 12,515.6535 7,947,440 21 May 2025 650 12,431.6154 8,080,550 22 May 2025 640 12,484.9531 7,990,370 23 May 2025 630 12,516.8889 7,885,640 Total 19 – 23 May 2025 3,185 39,750,480 Accumulated under the program 58,951 680,715,600 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 315,794 3,685,719,798 19 May 2025 3,157 12,648.8834 39,932,525 20 May 2025 3,182 12,710.3944 40,444,475 21 May 2025 3,260 12,602.3666 41,083,715 22 May 2025 3,210 12,665.5888 40,656,540 23 May 2025 3,160 12,717.0332 40,185,825 Total 19 – 23 May 2025 15,969 202,303,080 Bought from the Foundation* 2,090 12,668.4797 26,477,122 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 333,853 3,914,500,001

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,951 A shares and 440,918 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.16% of the share capital.

