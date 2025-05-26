Vasco Electronics to Showcase Advanced Translation and Voice Cloning Technology at Web Summit Vancouver

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in electronic translators, announces its participation at this year’s Web Summit Vancouver , taking place from May 27-30, 2025. The company will showcase a range of its cutting-edge translation devices, including the highly anticipated Vasco Translator Q1, set to launch later this year.

Attendees at Web Summit Vancouver will have the opportunity to experience the company’s award-winning translation devices firsthand, including the AI-powered Vasco Translator E1 earbuds, which debuted at CES 2025, and the handheld Vasco Translator V4 . These devices are designed to bridge language barriers with advanced translation technology, offering seamless communication.

In addition to the Vasco Translator E1 and Vasco Translator V4, the company will unveil its most technologically advanced translator, the Vasco Translator Q1 . This cutting-edge device features voice cloning, phone call translation, and a touchless translation mode for hands-free conversations. The Q1 includes a complimentary worldwide data package for global communication. The Call Translator app provides real-time phone call translation in more than 50 languages, while the AI-powered voice cloning feature allows users to replicate their voice in over 50 languages for a natural, personalized experience. Regular translations without voice cloning are available in more than 80 languages.

"The Vasco Translator Q1 is a significant step forward in making communication easier across languages," said Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer at Vasco Electronics. “With features like voice cloning and phone call translation, the Q1 enhances communication in more personalized, efficient, and natural ways.”

Later this year, Vasco Electronics’ devices will be available for purchase in Canada through the company’s website, marking a significant step in the company’s international expansion. Alongside its strong retail presence, Vasco is prioritizing growth in the B2B and B2G sectors. In 2024, the company experienced a 27% year-over-year increase in global sales, fueled in part by institutional and business partnerships, including government contracts and enterprise deployments. The U.S. market alone saw a remarkable 200% sales growth in 2024, reflecting Vasco’s expanding footprint across multiple market segments. With over 100,000 translators sold worldwide just last year, Vasco continues to meet the needs for reliable communication solutions across retail, business, and government clients.

"Web Summit Vancouver offers us an opportunity to present how Vasco Electronics is transforming global communication," said Maciej Góralski, CEO of Vasco Electronics. "As we expand our presence in Canada and continue our growth across the globe, we remain committed to developing cutting-edge technology that makes language barriers a thing of the past.”

