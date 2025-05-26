Cervical Pillows Market to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Incidence of Neck Pain and Sleep Disorders - SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervical Pillows Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Cervical Pillows Market size is estimated to be USD 4.03 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2024 to 2032. The cervical pillows market is witnessing robust growth due to the rise of awareness of spinal health, ergonomic ways of sleeping and increasing incidences of sleep-related disorders. Cervical pillows were created specifically to support the neck and head, as well as maintain a healthy spinal alignment while sleeping; and can also help to reduce lower neck pain caused by bad sleeping posture, alleviating soreness by the morning with correct sleep position cervical spondylitis.





Increasing incidence of neck and back pain is predominantly due to sedentary life style, longer hours on screen and awkward posture. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in seven adults in the United States experiences neck pain annually. This growing burden is driving demand for ergonomic sleep solutions like cervical pillows. In addition, the expanding elderly population, increased consumer awareness of orthopedic support products, and growing endorsements by physical therapists and chiropractors are further propelling market growth.

The United States market for cervical pillows stood at $1.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit $1.89 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 4.34% from 2021 to 2032. The U.S. market is growing due to increasing consumer awareness of spinal health, growing incidence of sleep apnea and cervical pain, high penetration of leading memory foam and orthopedic pillow manufacturers.

Health and wellness campaigns by the government and consumers purchasing more sleep health products are also driving-up the market growth. More than half of working Americans report that they are suffering from back pain and neck pain every day, and they are also missing work because of it as well, laying the foundation for disruptive, yet preventable pain during one third of your lifespan - all while in bed.

Cervical Pillows Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2023: US$ 4.03 billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 6.0 billion
CAGR: 4.54% from 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022

Segment Insights

By Product Type

The standard of cervical pillow market in the industry is 43.8% in 2023. These pillows are often rectangular shaped with an enclosure to cradle the head with elevated edges while supporting the neck in its natural posture. They are both inexpensive and easily obtainable, and a great choice for back and side sleepers so they are suitable for virtually anyone.

Particularly popular in both residential and clinical environments, the pillow is compatible with most mattress surfaces. Availability of cervical collars in online and retail, and recommendations from healthcare professionals increasing Growth in this segment is largely driven by widening availability of cervical collars. and in-store channels and recommendations by healthcare professionals acknowledging the efficacy of these collars in treating cervical spine pain.

By Function

Support function was large share of the market in 2023, accounting for nearly 62% share in terms of revenue. Supportive cervical pillows as that of the present invention maintain the proper alignment of the cervical spinal column during sleep and alleviate or prevent musculoskeletal pain. They are often suggested for those who have arthritis, spinal problems, or are healing from an injury.

The increasing preference for preventive healthcare (especially among the ageing population) is driving the market for ergonomically-designed support pillows. Rising consumer awareness about sleep posture, in combination with a rising consumer preference for doctor recommended support cushions, is also propelling growth in this category.

Cervical Pillows Market Segmentation

By Type

Standard

Water-based

Roll

By Function

Displacement

Support

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the cervical pillows market in North America was at the forefront in 2023, generating around 41% revenue share. The dominance of the region is mainly because of the high prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions, abundant health consciousness, and well-organized health facilities. Other factors are an aging population and increased insurance coverage for sleep-related medical devices. There is a growing demand for sleep aids like cervical pillows, and more than 35 percent of Americans say they do not get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, as reported by the National Sleep Foundation.

The APAC region is anticipated to hold the fastest growth over the forecast period. Among the key growth drivers are accelerated urbanisation, growing disposable incomes, and an uptick in cases of “tech neck” or digital neck syndrome among those who spend excessive time using gadgets. Demand for orthopedic products is increasing in countries such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, higher e-commerce penetration and the proliferation of retail health brands are driving demand higher. Efforts by governments to promote public health and well-being are also anticipated to boost regional market growth.

Recent Developments

Recently, U.S.-based pillow company Coop Home Goods launched a customizable memory foam neck wedge pillow for retail and clinical use to provide pain relief and keep the spine in alignment.

In March 2024, Tempur Sealy International, at the time, announced a strategic partnership and multi-year agreement to deliver orthopedic sleep solutions, such as cervical pillows for inpatient and home use, to a leading hospital chain in Japan.





