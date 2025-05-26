CN to Invest $475 Million in Quebec to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $475 million CAD in Quebec, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in Quebec. This includes projects to improve the efficiency of CN’s operations at its Taschereau railyard in Dorval, as well as a number of information technology projects that will help better support our customers and modernize our systems. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Quebec and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Quebec will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

"Rail transportation is a vital pillar of our supply chain for moving goods efficiently. By making significant investments in maintaining its infrastructure, CN is setting an example at a time when the entire transportation ecosystem—especially our government, must place greater emphasis on asset upkeep. Our recent study, Transportation Infrastructure in Quebec: Investing for the Future, presented at the FCCQ, clearly shows that strengthening these efforts yields significant economic and societal benefits.”

- Véronique Proulx, President and CEO, Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

In 2024, CN invested approximately $633 million in Quebec for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights from this investment include:

Approximately $27 million to upgrade CN’s dispatching system and rail traffic control simulator to help better train new employees.

Over $40 million for new equipment, which included the purchase of new cranes and a number of vehicles as part of a fleet renewal program to be deployed in Quebec and across CN’s network.

Quebec in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 3,521

Railroad route miles operated: 2,014

Community investments: $4.6 million in 2024

Local spending: $2.1 billion in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $114 million in 2024

