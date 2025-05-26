CN to Invest $290 Million in Saskatchewan to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $290 million CAD in Saskatchewan, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province. This includes major projects to support customer initiatives and our agriculture industry partners to improve the movement of grain and fertilizers. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Saskatchewan and across CN’s network.

"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Saskatchewan will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate."

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN



“We thank CN for their commitment to improving the rail system in Saskatchewan. Rail transportation is an essential part of getting Saskatchewan’s food, fuel and fertilizer to more than 160 countries around the globe,” said Highways Minister David Marit. “Our customers are expecting a reliable and timely delivery system, and this investment will help our robust transportation network continue to meet the needs of Saskatchewan producers, while supporting our export-based economy.”

- David Marit, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Government of Saskatchewan



In 2024, CN invested approximately $160 million CAD in Saskatchewan for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:

More than $6.7 million in shared investment for grade crossing upgrades across our network in Saskatchewan

Over $3 million in upgrade projects to improve operations and support employees at CN’s Melville railyard

Saskatchewan in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 1,152

Railroad route miles operated: 1,845

Community investments: $670,000 in 2024

Local spending: $117 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $105 million in 2024



