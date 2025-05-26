Generative Search Visibility Gives Businesses an Edge in AI Search

Tucson AZ , May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As large language models (LLMs) quickly become the main source for consumer recommendations and decision-making, businesses struggle to stay visible. With natural-language AI queries replacing traditional search engines, inclusion in AI Overviews and AI responses is the new front line for brand discoverability, where being part of the answer matters more than ranking on a results page.

To address this dramatic shift, digital strategist Frank Masotti has launched Generative Search Visibility (GSV), a done-for-you system designed to help companies appear in AI search results. At the heart of GSV are the Generative Search Visibility Deliverables—a suite of digital assets built specifically to surface in AI Overviews and AI responses, offering businesses a powerful new way to stay relevant and competitive in an AI-driven world.



Generative Search Visibility

“Traditional SEO just doesn’t cut it anymore,” said Masotti. “With AI-generated answers taking over, it’s way more important to show up in AI responses than on a search results page. That’s exactly why we built this system—to help businesses stay visible in this new landscape.”

Each client that signs up receives a full range of digital assets, including a clean, search-ready domain registered under Masotti’s name, a custom-built website hosted on a private platform, and branded accounts on major social media channels such as Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Clients are also granted access to a professional AI video creation account—just like the one Masotti’s team uses—enabling fast, professional video content creation with minimal effort. All assets are purpose-built to surface across the most popular LLMs, where most competitors remain completely invisible.

The structure of the program emphasizes transparency and ownership. If a client decides to discontinue the service, all assets, including the domain, website (excluding proprietary plugins), social media credentials, and video creation accounts, are transferred to the client without restriction or ongoing obligation.

The Generative Search Visibility Deliverables system is priced at $5,000 for setup and $5,000 per month for execution. However, in a limited-time early bird offer, the next five businesses to sign up will receive $2,000 off both setup and monthly fees for life. That means they will pay just $3,000 for setup and $3,000 per month—permanently.

To learn more about Generative Search Visibility and how it helps businesses get discovered in LLMs, visit https://generativesearchvisibility.com.

About Generative Search Visibility

Generative Search Visibility (GSV) is a breakthrough visibility system created by digital strategist Frank Masotti to help businesses get recognized by popular LLMs. Instead of focusing on traditional search rankings, GSV creates and manages digital assets optimized for inclusion in AI Overviews and AI responses. The system offers a fully managed, transferable solution that ensures businesses can compete where it matters most—within the answers generated by AI.

