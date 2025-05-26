2025 Real Estate North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The real estate industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $23,71,033.5 million in 2024.The Canada was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 23.2% over the 2020-24 period.

Within the real estate industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $18,56,302.6 million in 2024. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $2,57,644.1 and $2,57,086.7 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the real estate industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $22,95,348.8 million in 2029, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $3,78,334.7 and $3,48,913.1 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Real Estate

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Real Estate in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Real Estate in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Real Estate in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. Starlight Investments, Ltd.

9.2. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

9.3. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

9.4. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

9.5. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV

9.6. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

9.7. Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV

9.8. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

9.9. Invitation Homes Inc

9.10. Grainger Plc

9.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

9.12. American Homes 4 Rent

9.13. Equity Residential

9.14. Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

9.15. Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd

9.16. Equites Property Fund Ltd

9.17. Gafisa SA

9.18. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

9.19. PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

9.20. Dalian Wanda Group

9.21. China Vanke Co Ltd

9.22. Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.

9.23. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

9.24. Oberoi Realty Ltd

9.25. Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

9.26. Sobha Ltd

9.27. Vonovia SE

9.28. CapitaLand Group Pte Ltd

9.29. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

9.30. Nexity SA

9.31. Icade SA

9.32. Gecina SA

9.33. Immobiliere Dassault

9.34. Deutsche Wohnen SE

9.35. LEG Immobilien SE

9.36. TAG Immobilien AG

9.37. Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA

9.38. Borgosesia SpA

9.39. Abitare In SpA

9.40. Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A

9.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd

9.42. Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp

9.43. Sekisui House Ltd

9.44. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd

9.45. Grocon Pty Ltd

9.46. Meriton Apartments Pty Ltd.

9.47. Mirvac Group

9.48. Lendlease Corp Ltd

9.49. Bever Holding NV

9.50. Wereldhave NV

9.51. Brack Capital Properties NV

9.52. Metrovacesa SA

9.53. Blackstone Capital Partners LP

9.54. Servihabitat XXI SAU

9.55. Neinor Homes SA

9.56. Sigma Capital Group Ltd

9.57. London and Quadrant Housing Trust

9.58. Quintain Ltd

