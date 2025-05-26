Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,819 Ageas shares in the period from 19-05-2025 until 23-05-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 19-05-2025 14,395 819,100 56.90 56.75 57.05 20-05-2025 5,545 317,463 57.25 57.00 57.60 21-05-2025 8,270 474,399 57.36 57.15 57.60 22-05-2025 9,348 537,498 57.50 57.30 57.75 23-05-2025 35,261 2,007,469 56.93 56.10 57.65 Total 72,819 4,155,929 57.07 56.10 57.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,212,965 shares for a total amount of EUR 160,149,817. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment