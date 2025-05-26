Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,819 Ageas shares in the period from 19-05-2025 until 23-05-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|19-05-2025
|14,395
|819,100
|56.90
|56.75
|57.05
|20-05-2025
|5,545
|317,463
|57.25
|57.00
|57.60
|21-05-2025
|8,270
|474,399
|57.36
|57.15
|57.60
|22-05-2025
|9,348
|537,498
|57.50
|57.30
|57.75
|23-05-2025
|35,261
|2,007,469
|56.93
|56.10
|57.65
|Total
|72,819
|4,155,929
|57.07
|56.10
|57.75
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,212,965 shares for a total amount of EUR 160,149,817. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment