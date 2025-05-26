Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme 

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,819 Ageas shares in the period from 19-05-2025 until 23-05-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
19-05-202514,395819,10056.9056.7557.05
20-05-20255,545317,46357.2557.0057.60
21-05-20258,270474,39957.3657.1557.60
22-05-20259,348537,49857.5057.3057.75
23-05-202535,2612,007,46956.9356.1057.65
Total72,8194,155,92957.0756.1057.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,212,965 shares for a total amount of EUR 160,149,817. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

