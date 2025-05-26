Extime JCDecaux Airport and Airport International Group sign partnership to transform advertising experience at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Paris, May 26th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Extime JCDecaux Airport has been granted on May 20th by Airport International Group (AIG) the contract to operate advertising activities from August 1st, 2025 onwards at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, which welcomes over nine million travellers annually.

Leveraging the global expertise of JCDecaux, along with its established presence in the Middle East especially in other major airport hubs of the region, Extime JCDecaux Airport will develop a new advertising offer, enhancing both brand engagement and passenger journey at Queen Alia International Airport. Extime JCDecaux Airport will build on the innovative technologies developed by JCDecaux and its sustainable development strategy, around three main pillars:

Advanced Network Integration and use of cutting-edge technologies

The deployment of a new broadcasting system, ISO 27001 certified, based on highly secure infrastructures will connect all digital assets across the airport and ensure real-time synchronisation, seamless content delivery, and operational efficiency. In a very practical sense, it will be possible to schedule and synchronise advertising content according to flight schedules. Continuous 24/7 monitoring will optimise reliability and system performance, demonstrating Extime JCDecaux Airport's dedication to upholding high standards of quality and safety.

Sustainable Transformation of Static Assets

In alignment with Queen Alia International Airport's CSR and Climate strategy, Extime JCDecaux Airport will implement eco-friendly changes to static media platforms. Energy-efficient LED panels will replace traditional lighting in static lightboxes, significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Robust and Sustainable Exterior Assets

Extime JCDecaux Airport is committed to expanding its media footprint beyond terminal interiors with the phased introduction of Skytouch portrait static assets in exterior areas. These installations are designed with safety and sustainability in mind. The integration of LED lighting systems will enhance visibility while supporting energy efficiency goals, positioning Extime JCDecaux Airport as a pioneer in responsible outdoor advertising infrastructure.

Nicolas Deviller, Airport International Group CEO, said: “For us, every element of the airport journey - visual, operational and emotional - reflects our brand promise ‘Feels Like Home’. As the first point of contact for millions arriving in Jordan, QAIA plays a vital role in shaping perceptions from the moment passengers arrive. Through our collaboration with Extime JCDecaux Airport, we are introducing a world-class visual environment that seamlessly combines innovation, sustainability and impactful brand storytelling. These enhancements are not only designed to create value for advertisers, but more importantly, to enrich the passenger experience at every touchpoint - making it more welcoming, engaging and aligned with the top-tier standards of Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

Isabelle Fourmentin, Extime JCDecaux Airport Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to start this new chapter in Extime JCDecaux Airport advertising activities at Queen Alia International Airport and I would like to warmly thank our partner AIG for their trust and support. Our plan is to develop an eco-friendly advertising platform based on innovative, high-performance media solutions for advertisers, enhancing both brand advertising experiences and passenger journey.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted with the extension of Extime JCDecaux Airport's advertising activities to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, with the support of AIG that we kindly thank. This new contract is a recognition of the expertise of the Extime JCDecaux Airport teams and their ability to deploy cutting-edge solutions for advertisers, contributing to the operational excellence of this airport. Drawing on the know-how of JCDecaux's teams, which operate 157 advertising airport contracts around the world, including renowned hubs in the Middle East, Extime JCDecaux Airport will contribute, in collaboration with AIG, to the transformation of Queen Alia International's airport environment, respecting high quality and sustainable development standards.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

About Extime JCDecaux Airport

Extime JCDecaux Airport, an expert in airport advertising, provides high-performance, tailored media solutions to create unforgettable brand experiences at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, Paris-Le Bourget, and now Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport. Extime JCDecaux Airport is dedicated to enriching the advertising landscape in airports for the benefit of both travellers and brands.

The brand is a joint venture between JCDecaux, N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide, and Groupe ADP, world leader in airport operations.

