Quadient SA: Availability and consultation of the information relating to the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 June 2025

Paris, 26 May 2025

The Convening Notice, setting out the agenda and containing useful information about the arrangements for holding and attending said meeting, has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 (BALO) on 26 May 2025.

The prior notice of the Annual General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the BALO on 7 May 2025. The Universal Registration Document of Quadient was published on 28 April 2025.

The information and documents regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

All shareholders have the right to consult the documents required by the applicable laws and regulations at the registered office of the Company.

The Annual General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company’ website at the following address: https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment