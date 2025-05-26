Vallourec: Adjustment of the Exercise Ratio of the Warrants

Press release

ADJUSTMENT OF THE EXERCISE RATIO OF THE WARRANTS

Meudon (France), May 26, 2025 – Vallourec informs the holders of warrants (“BSA”) (ISIN Code: FR00140030K7) that the exercise ratio (Parité d’Exercice)1 of the BSA will be adjusted from 1 ordinary share to 1.098 ordinary share per BSA as from the ex-dividend date, May 26th 2025, with respect to the fiscal year 2024. On that basis, the number of Vallourec shares resulting from the potential exercise of all the BSA would be equal to 33,315,886 shares.2

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of section 4.2.8.4. of the note d’opération (AMF visa n°21-093 of March 31, 2021), results from the dividend detached by Vallourec in respect of the fiscal year 2024.

1 As defined under the note d’opération referred to hereafter.

2 Corresponding to 30,342,337 Vallourec shares before adjustment of the exercise ratio of the BSA.

