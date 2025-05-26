Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Support Bitcoin Acquisition

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF), a Bitcoin-focused technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 2,863,818 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.55 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,575,099 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause: in the event that the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is equal to or exceeds $1.05 for five (5) consecutive trading days at any time following the date which is four months and one day after the closing date, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the dissemination of a press release announcing such acceleration (the "Acceleration Provisions").

The securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on September 27, 2025. In connection with the first tranche closing, the Company paid aggregate finders fees of $10,670 and issued an aggregate of 13,600 broker warrants to eligible finders, each broker warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.75 for a period of one year, subject to the Acceleration Provisions.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated approximately one-third to each of the following: (i) the purchase of Bitcoin; (ii) advancing the Company’s gold acquisition and Grammies business initiatives; and (iii) general corporate purposes.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 418,182 Units in connection with the first tranche closing. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied upon on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of all related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company’s flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals—bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Learn more at www.matador.network .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, completion of any subsequent tranches of the Offering and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.