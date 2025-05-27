Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); NAPCO Securities Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); Pacira Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether officers and directors of DoubleVerify breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.



Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

NAPCO Securities Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint.

“Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against NAPCO and the underwriter defendants.”

“Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for

Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Pacira breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Why: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Pacira, via certain of its officers, disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the validity and scope of the Company's patents. On August 9, 2024, Pacira announced that the New Jersey District Court had invalidated its ‘495 patent. This announcement surprised investors and analysts alike as they reacted immediately to the revelations, and the price of Pacira’s common stock declined dramatically.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com