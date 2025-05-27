Quadient Surpasses 300 Higher Education Locker Customers, Helping Campuses Modernize Logistics and Tackle Food Insecurity

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that more than 300 higher education institutions in the U.S. are now relying on Parcel Pending by Quadient Lockers for streamlined package pickup and drop-off, bookstore merchandise, class and IT equipment exchange points, and addressing the challenge of student food insecurity.

Higher education institutions, from large public systems to private colleges, depend on Parcel Pending by Quadient Lockers to modernize and optimize the management of increasing volumes of packages on campus. Quadient’s automated lockers send alerts to students, faculty and staff when packages are available for pickup.

A key driver behind reaching the 300 milestone is the growing adoption of Quadient Lockers as part of campus food security programs. An analysis by the U.S. Government Accountability Office published last year found that 3.8 million, or 23% of undergraduate students, reported experiencing food insecurity in 2020, more than twice the rate of food insecurity among the U.S. population. Higher education institutions are increasingly leveraging Quadient’s technology to provide discreet, 24/7 access to meals and groceries for students facing food insecurity. By integrating automated lockers into their food distribution initiatives, colleges ensure that larger numbers of students can be served in a safe, stigma-free manner.

“We are honored to partner with higher education institutions to address critical challenges like food insecurity while enhancing campus logistics,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North America, Lockers Automation, Quadient. “Reaching 300 higher education customers is a testament to the versatility of our parcel locker solutions and their ability to make a meaningful impact in the lives of students.”

Quadient’s Campus Hub solution combines Quadient’s Web Tracking System (WTS) with its automated lockers to provide a full chain of custody for all goods and assets distributed and received across campus throughout the academic year. Higher education institutions using Quadient Lockers include the University of Alabama, University of Florida, Shenandoah University, Valencia College, Ohio University, University of Houston, University at Buffalo in the United-States, as well as the University of Northampton and University College of Oxford in the UK, and many more.

Quadient is continuing to grow its smart locker network across key markets in the U.S., Japan and Europe, with more than 25,700 units currently installed worldwide. For more information on Parcel Pending by Quadient Lockers for higher education, visit: www.parcelpending.com/en-us/markets/university-parcel-lockers/.

