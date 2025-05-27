Elis Capital Markets Day 2025

London, 27 May 2025 - Elis, the leading multi-service provider of circular rental solutions for textiles, hygiene and wellness products, is today hosting its 2025 Capital Markets Day in London.

During the event, CEO Xavier Martiré and members of the senior leadership team will present the Group’s strategic priorities and medium-term financial outlook. After a decade of accelerated development, Elis now operates in 31 countries and offers a resilient, high-margin business model designed to deliver sustainable growth at scale.

Xavier Martiré, Chief Executive Officer of Elis, said:

“Our model has never been stronger: profitable, responsible, and proven across a growing number of markets. Over the past decade, Elis has established itself as a truly international platform, capable of delivering strong, resilient performance year after year. The next phase will see an acceleration in the rollout of this strategy, whose success now enables us to enhance returns to shareholders. With unmatched industrial and commercial know-how in our sector, and a proven ability to target and integrate value-creating acquisitions, Elis is ideally positioned to capitalise on the major trends driving growth across our key segments.

Our focus in the coming years will be on further deploying this strategy while enhancing shareholder returns. Operational excellence, sustainability and financial discipline will remain the guiding principles behind everything we do.”

Medium-term financial objectives

Elis announces the following financial objectives for the coming years:

Revenue growth of +5% to +6% per year at constant exchange rates, including about +4% organic growth and +1% to +2% from targeted bolt-on acquisitions

Average annual EBITDA margin improvement of approximately +20 basis points

EBITDA, EBIT, and EPS growth above revenue growth

Around €1.5 billion of cumulative free cash flow over 2025–2028, representing a +35% increase compared with the preceding four years

In parallel, Elis reaffirms the capital allocation policy announced on March 6, aimed at improving shareholder returns:

€50–150 million per year allocated to targeted acquisitions

Maintaining investment-grade status and continued deleveraging, limited to about -0.1x per year

Remaining cash used primarily to enhance shareholder returns, firstly via the annual ordinary dividend, and then through share buybacks or payment of a special dividend

Under this new framework, Elis in March announced a €150 million share buyback program, in addition to a €0.45 dividend per share, up 5% from the previous year.

Elis’s strategy is built on four key pillars:

1. Sustainable services and promotion of the circular economy

Elis’s circular rental model is central to its value proposition, enabling both operational efficiency and environmental leadership. By controlling the entire product life cycle (selection, use, laundering, repair and recycling), Elis reduces waste, lowers natural resource consumption and supports clients’ decarbonisation goals. In 2024, 69% of revenue was aligned with the EU taxonomy, the highest rate in the sector. Since 2007, Elis has reduced water use by 52%, energy by 48% and detergent consumption by 40% per kg of linen processed. The Group’s Scope 1–3 carbon targets are validated by SBTi, and Elis is rated A by CDP and Platinum by Ecovadis.

2. Industrial and commercial excellence

Elis operates a unique network of around 500 plants and distribution centres. Since 2007, industrial productivity has increased by +45% in flat linen and +58% in workwear, with an additional ~+2% expected annually through ongoing process optimisation. On the commercial side, reorganised field sales structures have accelerated growth in the SME segment. The strategy is supported by structural trends such as tighter hygiene standards, demographic shifts, tourism growth, service professionalisation and rising sustainability expectations. Innovation also plays a central role, from industrial automation and client digitalisation to the development of new offers in specialised segments.

3. Consolidation of existing positions

Taking France as its operational and commercial benchmark, Elis continues to reinforce its presence in key geographies by expanding its range of services to address fully the needs of its four major end markets. The strategy relies on a sales organization capable of serving clients of all sizes. To this end, Elis is also scaling high-value-added services such as Cleanroom and Pest Control, which together generated €320 million in revenue in 2024, with strong double-digit organic growth. This organic growth strategy is complemented by highly value-creating bolt-on acquisitions in existing geographies aimed at consolidating local positions, densifying the logistics network, and introducing new service lines.

4. Network expansion

Elis applies a disciplined, repeatable model of geographic diversification, entering and scaling in high growth-potential countries where rental-maintenance services are still underdeveloped. In Latin America, Elis has established itself as the undisputed leader. Brazil has achieved significant margin expansion since Elis entered the market just over a decade ago, driven by unmatched national coverage and a favourable outsourcing trend. Elis has since expanded to other countries in the region such as Mexico, where its expertise – unique among local players – has enabled the Group to lead in a fragmented and underdeveloped market. In Europe, the successful acquisition and integration of Berendsen added operations in 13 new countries and rebalanced Elis’s product mix toward workwear. The UK turnaround, German network optimization, and robust development in Scandinavia have all contributed to the success of this expansion. In Asia, Malaysia hosts the Group’s first regional Cleanroom platform. Looking ahead, Elis will continue to evaluate new geographic opportunities with the primary objective of creating value for shareholders.

