dacadoo Launches Generation 5 of Its Award-Winning Digital Health Engagement Platform

Zurich, CH, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dacadoo, a global leader in digital health engagement technology since 2010 with over 100 granted patents, announces the launch of Generation 5 of its Digital Health EngagementPlatform (DHEP). This next-generation platform delivers a simpler, smarter, and more engaging experience to help organizations empower healthier living and drive sustained customer interaction.





dacadoo’s DHEP is the trusted platform used by leading insurers, health partners, retailers, and banks to improve health outcomes, deepen engagement, and power data-driven decisions. Generation 5 represents a significant evolution, shaped by client feedback, user insights, and market AI trends. dacadoo’s features are available as white-label solutions and through API, allowing clients to integrate seamlessly within their own services and environments.

Simpler



dacadoo Generation 5 helps organizations boost user engagement and improve accessibility across diverse populations. To achieve this hyper-personalization, dacadoo introduces a new Discover page, a centralized content hub that makes health and wellness resources easier to find. The updated Me page, now featuring an Instagram-like layout, along with enhancements to the Track, Social, and Reward sections, improves navigation and streamlines interactions. The platform is fully compliant with WCAG 2.1 Level AA and the EU Accessibility Act, ensuring an inclusive experience for all users globally.

Smarter



Users receive clearer personalized guidance through tools like “My Health Score Potential,” which highlights how they can improve their lifestyle and well-being, and what actions matter most. A new messaging framework and recommendation engine provide timely, personalized prompts. Coming later in 2025, dacadoo will roll out an Agentic AI feature to deliver proactive, personalized coaching at scale.

More Engaging



dacadoo Generation 5 encourages daily interaction with a configurable Me page, personalized onboarding flows, and a dynamic feed for news and highlights. Clients can tailor content, branding, and promotions across key pages, reinforcing brand alignment, creating hyper-personalization, and deepening the user experience.





“Over the past 15 years, we have focused on great digital health solutions and AI that evolve with their users,” said Peter Ohnemus, President and CEO of dacadoo. “With Generation 5, we are raising the health and engagement bar again. It’s not just about offering engagement features, but about creating an experience that is truly simpler, smarter, and more engaging!”





Proven Results



Clients report a 37 percent increase in page views*1 and a 40 percent rise in time spent in-app*2. A recent independent study validated a 5 percent reduction in healthcare costs*3 for insurers using dacadoo’s platform. Retail partners saw average order value increase up to 30 to 50 percent*4, with higher conversion rates on promoted products.

Generation 5 is now live for new and existing dacadoo clients worldwide. With future-ready features like Agentic AI and hyper-personalized health services integration, dacadoo continues to set the gold standard for digital health engagement.





References:

*1,2,4 - : All performance metrics are based on anonymized, aggregated data from dacadoo client implementations across multiple industries. Client identities remain confidential in accordance with privacy agreements.

*3 - : The impact of a lifestyle behaviour change program on healthcare costs: Quasi-experimental real-world evidence from an open-access mobile health app in the Netherlands

About dacadoo



dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.





