Population Health Partners and dacadoo Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Health Engagement and Outcome-Based Healthcare

New York and Zurich, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Population Health Partners, L.P., a global investor in people and technologies that generate health span and superior returns, and dacadoo, a global leader in digital health engagement technology, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and deployment of outcome-based digital health solutions. The collaboration aims to transform how individuals and health systems engage in prevention, health, and disease management.





Population Health Partners and dacadoo Announce Strategic Partnership

“We are working with dacadoo because they are leaders in their field of health engagement with a scalable digital solution.” said Clive Meanwell, Chairman and Co-Founder of Population Health Partners.

Under this new collaboration, Population Health Partners will have access to dacadoo’s Digital Health Engagement Platform (DHEP) and its science-based Health Score to support next-generation digital health initiatives. dacadoo’s white-label platform architecture enables rapid customization and seamless integration for partners in the healthcare and life science sectors.

“It is with great pleasure to announce our strategic cooperation with Population Health Partners, one of the most successful investors and company builders in modern pharma,” said Peter Ohnemus, Founder and CEO of dacadoo. “Population Health Partners and dacadoo will jointly take digital health to new levels of engagement and outcome-based healthcare.”

By combining their expertise, Population Health Partners and dacadoo aim to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and scalable health impact—empowering individuals, improving health outcomes, and delivering measurable value to health systems worldwide.

About Population Health Partners

Population Health Partners is a global investor in people and technologies that generate health span and superior returns. Our portfolio includes Metsera, Corsera Health, Niroda Therapeutics, Onsera Health and Civia Health. Each company is committed to fixing the biological and economic drivers of poor health at population scale.

About dacadoo



dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

