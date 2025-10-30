Specialist Direct's ‘Mira’ Partners with dacadoo to Transform Recovery Management and Wellness Outcomes

Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist Direct, a digital health solutions subsidiary company of Swisstec, announced a global strategic partnership with dacadoo, a digital health engagement company. Mira, Specialist Direct’s case management platform, is focused on guiding patients through injury and illness recovery. dacadoo’s Digital Health Engagement Platform (DHEP) is focused on empowering lifestyle change and wellness management. By integrating these two distinct strengths, the partnership delivers a seamless continuum of care, with Mira managing recovery from injury and illness, and dacadoo driving lifestyle change, and wellness management.





Recovery and Beyond: Transforming Recovery Through Holistic Health Engagement

This partnership represents a significant advancement in case management technology, aligning with Specialist Direct's mission to reshape healthcare and improve people's wellbeing through early intervention and identification of lifestyle risk factors. By embedding dacadoo’s science-backed Health Score, powered by over 400 million person-years of clinical data, Mira will now provide to its users:

Comprehensive health scoring that tracks personal development across physical, mental, and lifestyle factors

AI-driven personalised recommendations to foster steady improvement and promote lasting lifestyle health

Evidence-based wellness strategies tailored to encourage healthier daily choices

Gamified wellness programs that inspire ongoing healthy habits and long-term lifestyle improvements

Personalised lifestyle challenges and tips that support long-term health and promote lasting wellbeing





Impact on Case Management

For Mira's expanding user base across organisations, sports clubs, and healthcare providers, this partnership delivers immediate and measurable value:





Enhanced Lifestyle Outcomes

Promote timely return-to-work / return-to-play timelines by fostering healthier routines and balanced habits

Support long-term wellbeing by promoting sustainable lifestyle improvements

Strengthen overall vitality through personalised, evidence-based lifestyle engagement





Wellbeing and Resilience

Build healthier daily practices through improved lifestyle and wellness management

Foster early identification of lifestyle factors before they impact wellbeing in work or sport settings

Strengthened employee and player resilience through proactive wellness programs





Seamless Integration

Unified platform experience within Mira's existing case management ecosystem

Real-time health insights integrated with engagement and communication tools

24/7 access to wellness guidance through Mira's mobile platform





Benefits for Corporate Organisations

Potentially reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting everyday health

Strengthen organisational lifestyle management

Enhanced duty of care through comprehensive wellbeing support





This collaboration places both companies at the forefront of digital health innovation in the occupational health and lifestyle engagement. dacadoo’s platform is already trusted by leading insurers, banks, retailers and healthcare providers worldwide, while Mira has demonstrated proven success within Australian Football the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) and is expanding across other sports and workplace health sectors internationally.





"We're excited to integrate dacadoo’s proven health engagement technology into our health ecosystem", said Afifa Loutfie, Managing Director at Specialist Direct. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to empowering individuals to lead healthier lifestyles while helping organisations enhance their governance and foster resilience and wellbeing."





"Our partnership with Specialist Direct integrates dacadoo’s Health Score and engagement technology into Mira’s wellness pathways, delivering measurable benefits for health improvement and sustained wellbeing. Together, we’re setting a new standard for innovative, outcome-driven digital health support.", said Peter Ohnemus, President & CEO at dacadoo.





The dacadoo platform integration is scheduled to commence in the upcoming months as part of this global partnership, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, and will be available to Mira users starting 2026.





About Specialist Direct

Specialist Direct is an Australian digital health solution company committed to building an ecosystem that bridges healthcare gaps and breaks silos within the industry to achieve better outcomes. Through their flagship and proprietary Mira platform, Specialist Direct empowers individuals to take proactive steps in their recovery from injury or illness while enabling organisations to enhance their governance and risk management approach.

About dacadoo



dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.



