HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.05.2025 AT 10:00 EEST



Axel Glade to join Huhtamaki as President, Flexible Packaging on July 1, 2025



On December 12, 2024, Huhtamaki announced the appointment of Axel Glade (55) as President of the Flexible Packaging segment and member of the Global Executive Team latest by January 1, 2026. Axel will join Huhtamaki on July 1, 2025, sooner than previously announced. He will report to President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and will be based in Espoo, Finland. Axel joins Huhtamaki from Constantia Flexibles, a flexible packaging company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, where he has served as Executive Vice President of the Film Division and member of Executive Committee.

Following the change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging (from July 1, 2025);

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.

For further information, please contact:

Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058

