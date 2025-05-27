21Shares Slashes Fee on Flagship HODL ETP to 0.99%

Fee cut positions HODL as one of the most competitive crypto index ETPs in Europe

Zurich, 27 May 2025 – 21Shares AG, one of the world’s leading providers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced a significant fee reduction on its flagship diversified crypto index ETP, the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL). HODL was the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, listed back in 2018, and is currently the most liquid crypto basket in Europe.

The fee cut will be effective as of May 27. The total expense ratio (TER) has been lowered from 2.50% to 0.99%, making it one of the most cost-effective crypto index products on the market. As part of this update, HODL will also shift from a monthly to a quarterly rebalancing schedule (effective as of June 20), a move designed to better reflect market dynamics and align with long-term investor preferences.

“This fee reduction reflects our continued commitment to delivering institutional-grade crypto solutions without compromising on quality and transparency,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “We are anticipating more inflows into diversified crypto strategies, and lowering the cost of access to HODL is a natural step as the market matures. HODL remains the go-to solution for efficient, long-term exposure to the broader digital asset market.”

The 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL) offers investors broad-based exposure to the digital asset market by tracking a diversified portfolio of the most prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and BNB. This multi-asset approach enables investors to gain balanced exposure to the crypto market through a single, efficient product.

With its newly reduced total expense ratio of 0.99%, HODL is now positioned among the most competitively priced crypto index ETPs globally, reinforcing 21Shares’ commitment to accessible and cost-effective investment solutions.

The product is also 100% physically backed, with all underlying digital assets held in cold storage by a regulated, institutional-grade custodian. This ensures a high level of transparency and asset protection, aligning with the expectations of both retail and institutional investors.

For more information, visit www.21shares.com .





Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com

Media Contact

Matteo Valli

matteo.valli@21shares.com

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2024 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2024 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

###