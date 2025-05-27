Toobit Climbs New Heights in Partnership with Elite Climber Chris Sharma





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning digital asset trading platform Toobit today announces its collaboration with world-renowned climber and sport climbing pioneer Chris Sharma, who joins as the company's official brand ambassador. The collaboration brings together one of the most respected figures in climbing with a platform known for its precision, innovation, and ambition.

From scaling near-impossible limestone cliffs to charting new climbing routes around the world, Sharma is known for relentlessly pushing the limits of what’s possible—an ethos Toobit sees reflected in high-performance trading. His journey, built on discipline, sharp decision-making, and a deep passion for his craft, mirrors the core principles of strategic crypto trading: calculated risk, timing, and mastery built through consistency.

“When you're 60 feet off the ground with nothing but your decisions and your preparation holding you there, there’s no room for hesitation,” Sharma said. “Climbing is about trust: trusting your gear, your team, yourself. Crypto isn’t so different. You need a solid foundation, and Toobit gets that. ”

The partnership highlights the shared mindset between elite climbing and strategic trading, where success hinges on careful preparation, bold vision, and trust in your tools. Sharma will soon feature in Toobit’s global campaigns and community initiatives, including the cryptoasset exchange’s flagship trading competition and upcoming product launches.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Sharma to Toobit," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "His career reflects the same passion, precision, and calculated drive that we build into our platform. Whether on the rock or in the market, successful performance comes from preparation, instinct, and risk with purpose."

This announcement follows Toobit's continued global expansion and rollout of new features including Earn, Convert, and Gift, as well as a collaboration with NovaMeme offering decentralized finance options. Each initiative is designed to support traders of every level with the tools they need to succeed.

