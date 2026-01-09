Toobit Introduces Greater Flexibility and Profit Sharing to Copy Trading Ecosystem





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a major suite of upgrades to its Copy Trading feature.

The hallmark of this release is the introduction of customizable leverage, a feature that allows followers to decouple their risk profile from the Lead Trader, setting their own leverage limits to match their personal capital requirements.

Key features of the upgrade include:

Multi-tiered referral profit sharing: A new incentive structure allows traders to earn a percentage of the profits generated by their referrals. This creates a sustainable growth loop where community members are rewarded for onboarding successful traders.

Private leading mode: Professional traders can now curate their audience. By enabling private leading, experts can manage exclusive strategy groups, ensuring that only invited followers can mirror their positions.

User-centric interface redesign: The Copy Trading dashboard has been overhauled for better performance tracking, allowing for real-time adjustments and a more intuitive trading flow.

Precision risk management: Beyond leverage control, the streamlined UI provides clearer insights into margin usage and historical performance data.

"Success in trading shouldn't be a 'one-size-fits-all' experience," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By providing tools like private leading mode and personalized leverage settings, we are giving our traders the control they need to manage risk while still benefiting from the expertise of top-tier traders."

The demand for these tools comes as the social trading sector enters a phase of rapid maturity. The global social trading platform market is projected to reach approximately $3.12 billion, driven by a shift toward mobile-first infrastructure and a growing retail preference for risk-adjusted returns over raw profit chasing.

Nearly 80% of new retail traders now initiate their journeys through mobile-integrated social platforms, with a trend toward agentic systems that prioritize transparency and independent risk controls.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aca4910-7363-4fbc-9394-403bab5c1237