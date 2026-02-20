Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its successful registration with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE), in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006.

What This Means for Australian Traders

For Toobit's growing community in Australia, this registration translates into immediate practical benefits and enhanced service reliability:

Reliable banking connectivity and AUD on-ramps: As an AUSTRAC-registered DCE, Toobit provides a recognized pathway for Australian financial institutions, reducing the likelihood of bank-side transaction delays or blocks on AUD transfers.

Enhanced fraud prevention: Toobit maintains high-standard Know Your Customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring protocols to protect traders from illicit activity, meeting the strict requirements of the AML/CTF Act.

Travel Rule compliance: Toobit's registered status allows traders to move assets between wallets and other global exchanges without the compliance freezes often associated with unregistered entities.





"Securing our AUSTRAC registration is a pivotal step in our mission to provide a transparent and professional trading environment for Australians," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Meeting these rigorous standards allows us to build a foundation of trust so our traders can navigate global markets with uncompromising security and greater transparency."

The AUSTRAC registration builds upon Toobit's successful Polish VASP license acquisition, obtained in anticipation of the EU's Markets in Crypto‑Assets (MiCA) framework. By applying these high-level European standards to its Australian operations, Toobit ensures a regulated experience defined by comprehensive security protocols and full alignment with the nation's evolving regulatory landscape.

The Australian digital asset sector enters 2026 with historic momentum. Industry forecasts project local market revenue to reach AUD 1.2 billion this year, driven by a nearly 20% annual growth rate.

With global crypto adoption now exceeding 21% of internet-connected adults, 2026 marks a shift toward regulated entities. Australian traders are increasingly prioritizing registered providers that offer verified fraud protection and adhere to the latest national Travel Rule standards.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11f0e1ab-7072-4411-8708-9db1bdc704b7