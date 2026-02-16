Toobit Elevates User Experience with Upgraded Trading Tools





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces several upgrades to its suite of products.

These enhancements focus on refined risk management, intuitive user interfaces, and deeper social connectivity for traders in a fast-moving market.

Better Control over Every Trade

Toobit's latest update introduces advanced technical tools aimed at professionalizing the user experience:

Unified margin mode: Traders can now easily manage margins across all futures positions, allowing for more efficient capital management across the exchange.

Flexible exit strategies: The Take Profit and Stop Loss (TP/SL) system now supports three distinct calculation methods: ROI, Earning, and Price Change. This provides traders the flexibility to perform their strategies with mathematical accuracy.

TradingView integration: Bridging the gap between analysis and execution, traders can now connect TradingView alerts directly to Toobit for instant market monitoring.



Efficiency Through Design

Toobit has refined its interface to ensure traders can focus on what matters most: the trade.

Lite Mode default: The Futures order panel on the web now defaults to a "Lite Version," removing visual clutter and prioritizing essential order information for high-speed decision-making.

Optimized TP/SL layouts: A new horizontal toggle ensures that all exit settings are visible on a single screen, providing a clearer view of risk management parameters.

Direct support access: Toobit has shortened the path to assistance by adding a direct customer support link to the Suggestions and Feedback page, ensuring trader voices are heard instantly.



Social Connectivity and Ecosystem Growth

Beyond the trading terminal, Toobit is expanding its reach through social and data transparency:

Telegram Mini App integration: Affiliates and community leaders can now invite new traders through a dedicated Telegram Mini App featuring auto-updating invitation codes.

Enhanced performance data: The Toobit app now supports 365-day Lead Trader data, providing copy traders with deep insights into long-term performance trends.

"Our goal is to elevate every touchpoint of the Toobit experience," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By upgrading our tools and simplifying our interface, we are providing our community with a more robust, strategic edge in the digital asset market."

Traders are encouraged to update their mobile application to Version 2.1.8 to experience the full suite of upgraded features.

In 2026, derivatives dominate approximately 74.2% of total crypto trading volume, making advanced risk management a core requirement rather than an elective feature. "Execution quality" and "unified margin models" are now the top-ranked factors for trader retention.

Furthermore, as the industry simplifies complex workflows, over 65% of active traders now prefer "Lite" or "minimalist" interfaces to reduce cognitive load during high volatility.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

