RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-05-27
Start date2025-05-28
Maturity date2025-06-04
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn688.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn592.9
Accepted volume, SEK bn592.9
Number of bids16
Percentage allotted, %100.00



