DIDWW launches automated messaging workflows in its omnichannel Messaging Platform

DUBLIN, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, has introduced Automations to its Messaging Platform, allowing businesses to create multi-channel communication flows triggered by specific events. With this new functionality, organizations can simplify customer interactions while reducing the need for manual input, leading to more efficient workflows.

The Automations feature utilizes Event Sources such as JavaScript and HTTP triggers for customized messaging and includes a Flow Builder, which provides a visual interface for crafting sophisticated messaging sequences with ease. Additionally, real-time Flow Statistics deliver valuable insights into campaign performance and customer interactions. Together, these enhancements help businesses refine their messaging strategies while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.

DIDWW's Messaging Platform offers companies a comprehensive solution for multi-channel customer engagement via SMS, social platforms, and email. Users can easily segment contacts based on attributes, create multiple message templates, and efficiently manage opt-outs. This platform enhances reliability with automated link shorteners, customizable sender details, and fallback channels to ensure message delivery. Users can also run thorough tests before launch, schedule communications for peak engagement, and track performance with detailed analytics and logs.

Marius Martinkus, Technical Operations Manager at DIDWW, said, “We are committed to delivering reliable and efficient voice and SMS services to businesses of all sizes, no matter where they operate. By harnessing event-based triggers and real-time insights, companies can create highly efficient, multi-channel messaging strategies that improve customer engagement and streamline workflows.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 19 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

