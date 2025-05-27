The Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Announce the Latest Eclipse Temurin Open Source Java SE Runtime

BRUSSELS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, a leading open source foundation, in collaboration with the Adoptium Working Group, today announced the latest release of Eclipse Temurin’s Java SE runtime. As organisations around the world reevaluate their approach to Java, given recent changes in licensing and support costs, Eclipse Temurin continues to see incredible growth, having just surpassed 600 million downloads, rapidly approaching double the 380 million recorded at this time last year. This release improves stability, security, and platform coverage, including updates to Windows AWT behavior, Docker image cleanup, and expanded support for AIX ppc64 systems. These updates reinforce Temurin’s focus on platform relevance, modernisation, and enterprise-grade stability.

“Eclipse Temurin’s incredible growth reflects a clear shift in how enterprises are managing their Java enterprise application infrastructure. Organisations are seeking secure, high-quality, open source, and vendor-neutral alternatives, and Temurin delivers just that,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “With this latest release, we’re continuing to deliver the quality and assurance organisations expect from commercial offerings, while also introducing new ways for the community to support and sustain this momentum.”

The latest Eclipse Temurin release (8u452, 11.0.27, 17.0.15, 21.0.7, 24.0.1) includes:

Reverted AWT headless detection on Windows to avoid regressions.

Removed outdated Docker images for Windows ServerCore & NanoCore (1809).

Added AIX ppc64 support for JDK 24, improving enterprise platform reach.

Delayed Windows aarch64 build for JDK 24 due to unresolved test issues.

In addition to the latest release, the Adoptium Working Group is also introducing two related initiatives to educate enterprises and ensure Eclipse Temurin’s continued growth remains sustainable. First, the Working Group released a new ROI calculator that helps organisations quantify the financial impact of switching to open source Java, with enterprises reporting average annual savings of over $1.6 million after migrating from paid Java SE options to open source solutions like Eclipse Temurin. The Working Group also launched the Temurin Sustainer Program , which encourages reinvestment in the technology infrastructure that powers mission-critical Java workloads.

The Eclipse Temurin Sustainer Program invites enterprises benefiting from Temurin to contribute a portion of their savings back into the project. Contributions are not required, and supporters can choose from several flexible funding tiers based on their estimated savings and scale of usage. These funds support faster releases, security maintenance, and expanded test infrastructure. The Temurin ROI calculator, available here , provides personalised estimates of Java support cost savings for organisations of any size.

The Temurin Sustainer Program is not just about cost efficiency but also about supporting one of the most critical elements of an enterprise’s technology stack. For enterprises relying on open source solutions like Eclipse Temurin, this program enables them to optimise their investment in Java and contribute to the broader innovation driving this ecosystem forward.

The Eclipse AQAvit project is a prime example of how the Temurin Sustainer Program will continue to drive innovation, enabling smarter automation, better test coverage, and faster delivery across Java SE runtimes. Eclipse AQAvit™ is the quality and runtime branding evaluation project for Java SE runtimes and associated technology. During a release, it takes a functionally complete Java runtime and ensures that all the additional qualities are present that make it suitable for production use. Interested parties can learn about new and upcoming features here .

About the Adoptium Working Group

The Adoptium Working Group promotes and supports secure, high-quality, TCK-certified runtimes and associated technologies, backed by 84 dedicated contributors and 11 member companies, including Java ecosystem leaders and enterprise users. The Strategic Members of the Adoptium Working Group include Alibaba Cloud, Azul Systems, Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, and Rivos. The Adoptium Marketplace extends this leadership role and gives even more organisations a means of distributing their binaries.

If your organisation is interested in participating in the Adoptium Working Group, you can view the Charter and Participation Agreement or email us at membership@eclipse.org. Companies can also participate as sponsors. Both membership and sponsorship help assure the sustainability of the Adoptium Working Group and certified open source runtimes for the developer community.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

