Elite Capital & Co. Appointed as Exclusive Manager of NextGen Industrial Development Fund in Landmark 10-Year Tenure

LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has been appointed as the exclusive manager of the NextGen Industrial Development Fund® for the next decade, effective 1st May 2025. This strategic transition follows a rigorous evaluation by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, underscoring Elite Capital’s proven expertise in large-scale industrial financing and sustainable development.





“This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how industrial growth is catalysed across the MENA region and beyond. By merging NextGen’s innovative equity-based model with our global financial acumen, we are redefining risk-sharing and entrepreneurial empowerment. Our ISO triple-certified governance (ISO 9001, 27001, and 37001) ensures transparency, security, and anti-bribery compliance, critical for fostering trust in high-stakes industrial projects,” Mr. George Matharu said.

A paradigm shift in industrial financing, the NextGen Fund’s unique “equity-not-debt” approach eliminates traditional barriers like collateral requirements and predatory loans, which historically contribute to a 72% failure rate among industrial startups in emerging markets (World Bank, 2023). Under Elite Capital’s stewardship, the Fund will scale its mission to:

1. Build factories via shared-equity partnerships, covering land, infrastructure, and licensing.

2. Leverage MENA’s logistical edge, reducing supply chain costs by 30% compared to Asia-Europe routes (McKinsey, 2024).

3. Fast-track bureaucratic processes, cutting 18-month licensing delays through government alliances (IMF data).

Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited and Head of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®, added, “This aligns with our vision of ‘finance without sovereignty burdens.’ Just as the Government Future Financing 2030 Program funds 80% of national projects without sovereign debt, NextGen’s model allows entrepreneurs to thrive without personal guarantees. Our partnership with MENA governments ensures factories are co-owned by local stakeholders, blending public oversight with private innovation.”

Decade of transformation, Elite Capital’s tenure will focus on:

- Risk-sharing: Partners retain 100% of early profits; losses are mutual.

- Cross-border solutions: NextGen's trusted partner USD/EUR accounts mitigate forex risks for international sales.

- Sustainability: Factories engineered for ESG compliance, from energy grids to R&D hubs.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “To every entrepreneur who has been told "your sector isn’t bankable", NextGen is proof otherwise. We don’t just fund factories; we build legacies. The industrial revolution of the 21st century begins here.”

NextGen Industrial Development Fund – Contact Details –

Suite RA01, 64 Nile Street

London, N1 7SR

United Kingdom

Website: nidfund.org

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

